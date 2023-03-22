Everett, Washington Police Officer Shot Wednesday Morning

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A robbery suspect in Washington state opened fire on an approaching police cruiser early Wednesday, wounding an officer in the head before being killed himself in a confrontation with a second officer, authorities said.

The wounded officer was in stable condition at a hospital, the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said in a statement.

Police in Everett, an industrial city of about 110,000 people north of Seattle, responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to reports of an armed robbery in which multiple suspects had fled, the statement said.

They found one of the suspects about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away. As one of the officers approached the scene in his cruiser, the suspect fired shots at the vehicle, striking him.

The suspect then fled across the street, where a second Everett police officer confronted him. The suspect was shot, and officers rendered aid to no avail, the statement said.

Police were still looking for three other suspects involved in the armed robbery.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team includes various county law enforcement agencies and the Washington State Patrol, and it responds to and investigates police use of force.