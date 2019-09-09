      Weather Alert

Earthquake Preparedness

“Is Portland prepared for a major earthquake?”  Join FM News 101 KXL’s Rebecca Marshall and a panel of experts to discuss earthquake preparedness in the Portland metro area…”   Are we ready for the big one?  The public is invited to attend.  Event held at The Bloodworks NW Studio, 1210 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204 • Doors open @ 6:30 pm

 

Panel includes:

Ashley Streig, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, Portland State University

Andrew Phelps Director., Oregon Office of Emergency Management

Ray Arana, International First Responder/and member of Relief Team One

Jay Wilson, Resilience Coordinator Clackamas CountyMike Meyers, Director of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

Mike Meyers, Director of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

September 18 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Bloodworks Live Studio
1210 SW 6th Ave
Portland, OR 97204 United States
Website
Popular Posts
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Two People Dead After Accident On Pickathon Festival Grounds