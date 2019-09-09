“Is Portland prepared for a major earthquake?” Join FM News 101 KXL’s Rebecca Marshall and a panel of experts to discuss earthquake preparedness in the Portland metro area…” Are we ready for the big one? The public is invited to attend. Event held at The Bloodworks NW Studio, 1210 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204 • Doors open @ 6:30 pm
Panel includes:
Ashley Streig, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, Portland State University
Andrew Phelps Director., Oregon Office of Emergency Management
Ray Arana, International First Responder/and member of Relief Team One
Jay Wilson, Resilience Coordinator Clackamas CountyMike Meyers, Director of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management
Mike Meyers, Director of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management