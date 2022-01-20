      Weather Alert

Event Parking Changes On The Way In Northwest Portland

Jan 20, 2022 @ 7:45am

PORTLAND, Ore– Discussions are preliminary, and the Portland City Council hopes to have a final decision by February 26th.  One ordinance would increase the cost of parking meters in the event district by Providence park from $1.60 an hour to $4.00 and hour.

The second ordinance would make changes to the definitions of long term and short term parking.  This would also end re-plugging meters.

The city, residents, and members of the business community have concerns over parking congestion.  PBOT, The Portland Bureau Of Transportation suggests mass transit is the better option on event days.

