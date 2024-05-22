Even Far Left Liberals Have Had Enough Of The Schmidt Show

Even the uber lefties of Oregon’s MOST liberal county refused to back the craziest candidates in yesterday’s primary election.

In Multnomah County, Democrats outnumber republicans six to one.

But four years of crime and violence while Antifa friendly DA Mike Schmidt-for-Brains refused to prosecute literally thousands of crimes provoked his outster.

Deputy DA Nathan Vasquez bested his boss by a landslide…12 percentage points at last count.

Big spending didn’t do Schmidt any good. And the fact that the incumbent took money from the same East Coast political group that created and passed Oregon’s insane legalization of hard drugs…measure 110 did not help.

Schmidt got money from the evil billionaire, George Soros, who has been buying DA races around America and installing anti-prosecution prosecutors.

The DA took 200-thousand dollars from one of the Soros groups and the choice became easy.

Vote for Schmidt if you want four more years of violence and criminals going unpunished.

Voters rejected that choice…just as voters in San Francisco and Chicago have shown the door to the social justice foot soldiers of Soros.

Maybe there is light at the end of Portland’s long, dark tunnel of crime.

