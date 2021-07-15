Wildfire Off 99E Between Oregon City & Canby Under Control

Clackamas Fire sent this update Wednesday evening.
See Original story below.
The brush fire off of 99e is now under control with crews on scene mopping up to reduce the chance of hot spots flaring up. All evacuation orders have been lifted. pic.twitter.com/ZDACphWLbh
Clackamas County Sent this tweet out late Wednesday Afternoon.
There is a fire on 99E between Canby & Oregon City. Residents in the area are in level 3 evacuation, and the Red Cross is on the way to the Canby Fairgrounds to set up an evacuation site. People and animals can head there. pic.twitter.com/8wG0CUsQzp
Clackamas Fire posted this update on the fire.
Crews continue to work to contain the brush fire off of 99e. For evacuation information please follow @clackamascounty & @ClackCoSheriff. pic.twitter.com/lujZPcgbbk
Clackamas County provided this resource for those looking for evacuation information.
Keep up on the latest Wildfire Evacuation Zones #alert https://t.co/9ZrLozBMH9
