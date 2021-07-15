      Weather Alert

Wildfire Off 99E Between Oregon City & Canby Under Control

Jul 14, 2021 @ 7:15pm

Clackamas Fire sent this update Wednesday evening.

See Original story below. 

 

Clackamas County Sent this tweet out late Wednesday Afternoon.

Clackamas Fire posted this update on the fire.

Clackamas County provided this resource for those looking for evacuation information.

