Evacuations Lowered For Westcliff Fire Near Hood River

Hood River, Oregon – Firefighters have kept the West Cliff Fire from growing. It started Sunday morning near the West Cliff Lodge Northwest of Hood River, then quickly spread to dry grass and brush nearby. Crews have been using a helicopter to drop water on the fire in a rugged area of steep cliffs along the Columbia River. The evacuation level has been lowered to level two, just asking people to be ready to go. Crews are making steady progress on the Stubblefield and Seale Fires burning near Condon. Together those fires have burned nearly 17,000 acres, and at this point they’re 29-percent contained. Crews from all over the state are fighting those fires. They’re also using helicopter water tenders to keep flames from getting closer to Condon.

Evacuation levels changed today on the Lonerock Fire for the community of Lonerock. The sheriff issued a Level 1 Be Ready! notification for the west side of Lonerock Road from Lost Valley Road south to the Gilliam/Wheeler County Line. A Level 1 Be Ready! notification was also issued for Buckhorn Lane due to increased fire activity south of Thirty Mile Canyon. The sheriff urges everyone to avoid these areas. Please allow fire traffic only for the safety of the fire crews and public.

Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Blue Team ordered 3 more task forces from Linn, Polk, and Clatsop counties, which arrived Sunday evening. These task forces will bolster the number of boots on the ground protecting homes in South Gilliam County. The Bureau of Land Management has ordered a Type 2 Incident Management Team to assume command of the Stubblefield, Seale, Buckhorn, and Jennie’s Peak Fires burning in Gilliam and Wheeler Counties. This team is staffed to handle the complexity of managing multiple wildfires. The teams will work together under a Unified Command structure, with the OSFM team focusing on structure protection, and the BLM Type 2 Team coordinating the wildfire suppression. There will be a community meeting at the Lonerock Community Hall Monday evening at 7:00PM.

Governor Kate Brown has declared the Stubblefield Fire, burning west of Condon, a conflagration. The declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.

The Office of State Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team, two structural task forces from Multnomah and Clackamas counties arrived late this evening. We are working to assist with the severe depletion of the local resources given the amount of fires and conditions.

Gilliam County is now issuing a Level 2 evacuation notice, which means “BE SET”. This condition is now for all of the Air Base residents at Mt. View Drive.

