Evacuations Have been lifted in Dodson, recovery operations still underway
Engineers brought in by Multnomah County to assess the hillsides south of Dodson indicated that evacuations are no longer needed.
About 25 households were urged to evacuate on Wednesday morning, after excessive rain triggered multiple landslides and debris flows in the area.
Near the intersection of NE Frontage Road and Ainsworth State Park, a debris flow swept away a local resident while driving home.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said, “It is determined, at this time, it is not believed that there is an imminent threat, or high likelihood, of second debris flow at this location. However, geologists noted that there are inherent risks of living in this area of the Columbia River Gorge, and that risks of debris flow at the site location should be assumed as higher than nominal levels.”