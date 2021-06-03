Evacuation Orders Lowered In the Dalles Following Wildfire

As fire crews get control of a wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon about five miles west of the Dalles, evacuation orders have been lowered.
Stan Hinatsu with the Forest Service told KXL, “We don’t know the exact cause of the fire we do think it is human caused, but we don’t know the exact cause that’s still under investigation. ”
At the time of the interview Hinatsu said the fire burned about 120 to 140 acres.
ODOT and the Oregon State Police at one point had shut down a more than 20 mile stretch of i-84.
Our news partner KGW reports that by 5:45 p.m. they said there are still a few active flames but most of the fire is out.
Hinatsu tells KXL that heading through the night, gorge winds are a concern, he says that mop efforts will be key in keeping the situation under control.