Evacuation Levels Reduced for South Salem Vitae Springs Fire

Fire Officials reduce Evacuation Levels for Vitae Springs fire in South Salem.

SALEM, Ore — After consulting with officials from the Salem Fire department, the Marion County Sheriffs Office is announcing that evacuation levels are reduced to Level 2, Be Set, as Sunday, Sept 11, 2022 at 12:00 noon.

The Vitae Springs Fire remained with containment lines Saturday night into Sunday morning. The fire continues to smolder and is expected to produce smoke for a few days.

Fire officials are working closely with residents who live at property within the fire activity. Marion County Emergency Management will be coordinating with the American Red Cross to close the evacuee shelter at Judson Middle School later in the day on Sunday. Residents with livestock being held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, will be able to work directly with county officials on the next steps to retrieve their animals and bring them home when safe to do so.

Areas in the Level 2: BE SET phase include:

Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Rd S to River Rd

West side of Skyline Rd from Vitae Springs Rd to Cole Rd S

Orville Rd S

Riversprings Rd to Prospect Ridge

Level 1: BE READY areas include:

Marion County: River Road S at Sawmill Rd Sawmill Rd S South side of Ballyntyne Rd S Stonehill Ave S Jory Hill Rd S west of Elmhurst Ave S Elmhurst Ave S to Nehalem St S Cole Rd S west of Bates Rd S West side of Bates Rd S to Bunker Hill Rd S including the Chinook Estates neighborhood Bunker Hill Rd S to Riverside Dr S Riverside Dr S from River Rd S to Sidney Rd S West side of Sidney Rd S to Buena Vista Rd S



Level 2: BE SET to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. This may be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.

Level 1: BE READY for potential evacuation. You should be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property, and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

No areas in Polk County remain under an evacuation advisory.

Marion County personnel encourage community members to sign up to receive emergency alerts on the county’s official alerts page.