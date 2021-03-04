      Weather Alert

Eugene Wood Treatment Plant Faces Major Fine

Mar 4, 2021 @ 2:45pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The state has fined a Eugene wood treatment plant more than $223,000 for hazardous waste and water quality violations that regulators say happened over the last five years.

The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued J.H. Baxter & Co. $223,440 in fines Wednesday for alleged violations that included the illegal treatment of 1.7 million gallons of hazardous waste between 2015-19 and two unpermitted discharges of untreated storm water in 2019.

Company president Georgia Baxter said in a statement the company will continue to work diligently to protect human health and the environment.

TAGS
DEQ Fine Wood
Popular Posts
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Man shot and killed at house near Castle Rock, suspect arrested
Driver Killed In Salem Crash
Grazing rights rescinded for Hammond Ranches in Eastern Oregon
Two Men Dead In Strip Club Shooting