Eugene Police Shoot Alleged Suspect During Confrontation
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police say officers shot someone after they were suspected of violated a restraining order in Eugene.
Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says a call was made to 911 at about 10:25 a.m. Monday about a restraining order violation and incident after which a person fled with a knife.
McLaughlin says two officers saw the suspect running down an alley and the suspect was shot during a confrontation.
Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
McLaughlin says there is video with information that suggests the suspect advanced on the officers before the shooting.
Lane County’s Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading an investigation into the incident.