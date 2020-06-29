Eugene Police Seeking Video Of Pedestrian Crash At Children’s Protest March
Eugene, Ore. – There was a crash between a car and pedestrian during a children’s protest march in Eugene last night. Police say the pedestrian 29-year-old Isiah Wagoner tried blocking traffic so protesters could walk by. It’s unclear what happened next. But police say the driver 34-year-old Travis Waleri, left the scene after the crash involving Wagoner. Both guys were hurt, but will be okay. Protesters followed Waleri, found his car nearby, and mail inside with his address on it. About 20 protesters reported went to his apartment trying to get him to come out. Police arrived and detained the driver for questioning. Investigators want to hear from anyone with video of the crash happening.