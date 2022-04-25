      Weather Alert

EUGENE POLICE: Large University Of Oregon-Area Party An “Embarrassment” To The Community

Apr 25, 2022 @ 3:59am

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police say officers had glass bottles and canned food thrown at them when they attempted to break up a party that drew as many as 1,000 people to a neighborhood near the University of Oregon.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the weekend party included underage drinkers, college-age individuals and their parents.

Skinner called the party an embarrassment for those involved and said the attempted assault on officers was inexcusable.

The party occurred as the University of Oregon was hosting “Duck Day,” a fan festival named after the school’s mascot that includes an intra-squad football game and other events.

