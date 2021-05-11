      Weather Alert

Eugene Man Accused Of Killing His Grandparents

May 11, 2021 @ 3:32pm
Courtesy: MGN

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A man has been charged with killing his grandparents in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports Nicholas Borden-Cortez was arraigned Monday in Lane County Circuit Court.

Borden-Cortez was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and attempting to elude police officers.

Eugene police identified the victims as Nancy Loucks-Morris and Gerald Morris.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says police responded to a report of “suspicious conditions” at a home in the Falconwood Mobile Home Park Friday morning and Borden-Cortez was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a vehicle chase.

It wasn’t immediately known if Borden-Cortez has a lawyer to comment on his case.

TAGS
Eugene Grandparents murder
Popular Posts
TriMet Driver Shot & Killed In North Portland Apartment
Cave Junction Man Accused Of Killing Two, Burning Bodies
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
Facebook Board Upholds Donald Trump's Ban
OHA: 611 More Breakthrough Cases, 8 Breakthrough Deaths