Eugene Educator Named Oregon’s Teacher of the Year; Will Meet President
By Grant McHill
Sep 19, 2018 @ 5:48 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene high school teacher has been named 2019 Oregon Teacher of the year.

Keri Pilgrim Ricker accepted the award at an assembly Tuesday at Churchill High, where she teaches health occupation classes.

Ricker says she’s honored and humbled. She credited the work of teachers and staff across the state.

The Register-Guard reports that Ricker coordinates and teaches the school’s career and technical education health services pathway, which includes classes such as anatomy and physiology, medical terminology and health sciences.

As teacher of the year, she’ll spend the next year serving as an ambassador on behalf of all Oregon teachers. She’ll meet President Donald Trump.

