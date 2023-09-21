Eugene Awarded 2024 U.S. Track And Field Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Another big win for Tracktown USA.

Eugene has been awarded the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.

It’ll be the 8th time the event has been held at Hayward Field.

The Trials will run from June 21st to June 30th.

Here’s more on Thursday’s announcement:

Indianapolis, Indiana – September 21, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon has been awarded the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field, USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced today.

From June 21 to 30, Hayward Field at the University of Oregon will be home to one of the biggest track and field competitions in the country, as the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field will serve as the Team USA selection event for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“As we look forward to Paris 2024, we’re delighted to return to Eugene for the U.S. Olympic Trials,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel. “During the pandemic, when venues all needed to take extraordinary measures to conduct events, the local organizing committee, TrackTown, demonstrated their commitment to the sport by working with USATF to prioritize the health and safety of our athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Trials. That partnership was invaluable. Having hosted that event successfully under difficult circumstances, we are pleased to give the city of Eugene and Hayward Field the opportunity to host an event at full capacity to showcase this world class facility. Hayward Field has been the site of countless memorable moments in track and field history, and we look forward to coming to Eugene, Oregon, to cheer on the nation’s best athletes as they compete to represent Team USA in Paris.”

Over the past five decades, Eugene has established itself as an epicenter for track and field in the United States. The town has been host to countless large-scale events, including the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, USATF Outdoor Championships, and seven Olympic Trials – all of which have seen a little bit of Hayward magic.

Over twenty records have been set or broken at Hayward Field, and the decathlon world record – crowning ‘the world’s greatest athlete’—has been broken multiple times at Hayward Field including in 2012, by Ashton Eaton during the Olympic Trials. This past weekend, two more world records were broken at Hayward Field during the Prefontaine Classic – this year’s Diamond League Final.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone on our journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “These trials not only serve as a pathway to Team USA, but also as a platform for athletes to exhibit their exceptional skills and strive for the chance to represent our great nation in Paris. We are eagerly anticipating witnessing the display of true greatness next summer in Eugene.”

Reconstructed in 2020, Hayward Field is a state-of-the-art, athlete-first facility. Just outside of the stadium sits a custom-built warm up track, providing a seamless transition to the big stage. The event will be supported with unique, fan-first experiences in and around the stadium.

“Track Town, U.S.A. is thrilled to once again host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials,” said TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly. “Hayward Field at the University of Oregon is the perfect stage for selecting the No. 1 team in the world. As the local organizing committee, we are committed to providing a world-class experience for everyone who attends this magical event next year.”

The 2024 Trials will be the eighth U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field to be held at Hayward Field – with the first occurrence being the men’s team Trials in 1972. This will mark the 12th occurrence of the Trials as a combined men’s and women’s event and will be the 24th time that the Trials format is used to select the team.

Further details will be shared closer to the event.