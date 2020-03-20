EU Urges Netflix to Slow Streaming to Keep Internet From Breaking
The internet is straining from unprecedented usage during the coronavirus pandemic, so the European Union is urging Netflix and other streaming platforms to help out. CNN Business reports that the EU is pushing the streaming services to stop showing video in high definition in an effort to keep the internet from breaking under the strain on its bandwidth.
European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted Wednesday that he had spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and is encouraging companies to “#SwitchtoStandard definition when HD is not necessary.” A Netflix spokesperson said, “Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time. We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”