Estacada Students Dead In Car Crash

Jun 1, 2021 @ 1:09pm

ESTACADA, Ore. — Three students in the Estacada School District died in a crash on Monday night when the driver of their vehicle lost control and collided with a pick-up.

A witness says the driver appeared to lose control and went into an uncontrolled spin, causing it to cross the center line and collide with the oncoming vehicle on South Springwater Road at Redland Road around 9:00pm.

The students who died were passengers.  The driver and a fourth passenger were treated for their injuries.  The other driver involved was not hurt.

Grief counselors have been made available to students and staff.

