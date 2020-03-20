      Breaking News
ESPN2 to Revive “ESPN8: The Ocho” Weird-Sports Programming on Sunday

Mar 19, 2020 @ 6:15pm

Back in 2017, ESPN thought it would be a fun experiment to broadcast a bunch of weird sporting events on ESPN2 and dub the second station “ESPN8: The Ocho” in homage to the film Dodgeball. Well, now that there are virtually no live sports to be broadcast due to the coronavirus epidemic, Uproxx reports that ESPN2 will once again transform into “The Ocho” this coming Sunday for 24 hours.

Among the sports that will be televised are: corn hole, axe throwing, putt-putt golf, spike ball, spinning, stone skipping, cherry-pit spitting, robot fighting, arm wrestling, bratwurst eating, and–of course–dodgeball.

