Escaped Teens Back In Police Custody

Apr 1, 2021 @ 2:50pm
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Officials say three teens who escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility Sunday have been arrested in Albany after being located by the Oregon State Police.

The Democrat-Herald reports the Oregon Youth Authority says at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the escapees were located in a vehicle in Lebanon by detectives.

Officials say the teens fled in the vehicle and were pursued by law enforcement.

Officials say near Albany, law enforcement laid down devices that flatten a vehicle’s tires which disabled their car.

One of the teens ran but was caught and arrested a short distance away.

The other two teens stayed in the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Officials say no one was injured.

