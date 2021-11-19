      Weather Alert

Escaped Prisoner Caught In Bellingham

Nov 19, 2021 @ 10:41am

ROCHESTER, Wash. (AP) – A man who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Rochester over the weekend was arrested in the Bellingham area.

Garrett Stephen Young was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement.

Young had a release date of Feb. 2, 2024 for convictions from Skagit County for theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and attempting to elude.

The Department of Corrections says Young appears to have escaped by digging under a fence at a gym where he was temporarily housed as part of ongoing COVID-19 precautions.

TAGS
Bellingham prison Washington
Popular Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared Of All Charges
Reese's Pie
Can't Find that New 3lb Peanut Butter Pie? We've Got You Covered!
Milwaukie Man Fatally Pinned By Truck In NW Portland
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Middle School Student In Salem Allegedly Brings Gun To Class
Connect With Us Listen To Us On