Error On Washington County Voters Pamphlet

HILLSBORO, Ore. — An error in the voters pamphlet for the May 17th election in Washington County affects about 80,000 voters.
The Oregon Elections Division inadvertently omitted candidate statements in four unopposed House District races involving Democratic candidates.
The candidates are Rep. Courtney Neron (House District 26), Rep. Dacia Grayber (House District 28), Rep. Susan McLain (House District 29) and Rep. Maxine Dexter (House District 33).
A supplemental voters pamphlet should arrive in the mail by April 27th or you can get it online.
Registered votes will start receiving their ballots next week. The deadline to register is Tuesday, April 26th.