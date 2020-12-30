Equipment Stolen From Cowlitz County Fire Station
WOODLAND, Wash. — All the medical equipment was stolen from vehicles parked inside Station 3 of Cowlitz Fire District 1 in Woodland this week.
There were essential life-saving tools on board including Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), oxygen tanks, a Lifepak AED, BK and Kenwood brand portable radios and several Stihl chainsaws.
The theft happened on Monday, December 28th.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with tips to contact Deputy Kelly Pattison at (360) 577-3092.