EPA Proposes Scaling Back Cleanup of Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to scale back the scope and cost of a planned $1 billion cleanup of the Portland Harbor superfund site.
The agency said in a statement Monday that new research shows one contaminant is less toxic than previously thought.
That could reduce the cost of the project by $35 million.
The cancer-causing chemical in question is known as benzo(a)pyrene and comes from burning things like coal and oil.
A 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River is highly contaminated with dozens of pollutants left behind by more than a century of industry in the Portland area.
Environmental groups are angry and are reviewing the new science.
The public has until Dec. 21 to weigh in on the proposed changes.