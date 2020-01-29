EPA Announces $2.2 Million Grant For Drinking Water Program
SEATTLE (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities.
EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick says ensuring access to clean drinking water and protecting children from exposure to lead are critically important to EPA.
He says the funding will support the states’ efforts to keep children safe from the adverse health impacts of lead in drinking water.