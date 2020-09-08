      Weather Alert

Environmentalists Say Washington’s Wolf Program Is Broken

Sep 8, 2020 @ 11:36am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules governing the killing of wolves involved in conflicts with livestock, a move winning praise from conservation groups.

The state this year has issued orders to kill wolves in three different packs for preying on cattle.

And a vocal conservationist was recently removed from a key wolf panel.

Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state early this century.

