Environmental Groups Oppose Use Of Cyanide Capsules
By Jim Ferretti
Oct 1, 2018 @ 1:46 PM
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Nearly 100 environmental groups are opposing the use of cyanide capsules to control predators like coyotes and foxes.

The Bulletin reports Monday that groups sent a letter this month to state and federal agencies calling for a ban on the M-44 devices.

They say the capsules are ineffective and dangerous to humans, pets and other animals that are not being targeted.

Idaho and Colorado have banned them.

M-44 devices are spring-loaded devices that contain a capsule filled with sodium cyanide that’s partially buried in the ground and coated with a substance that’s designed to attract canines.

When an animal triggers the device, a lethal dose of sodium cyanide is ejected.

Federal wildlife managers say the devices are critical to controlling predators that attack livestock.

