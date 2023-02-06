KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ensuring Food Security: The Plan to Provide Irrigation for America’s Farmers

February 6, 2023 12:13PM PST
Share
Ensuring Food Security: The Plan to Provide Irrigation for America’s Farmers

Congressman Cliff Bentz, who represents Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, and the newly appointed Chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife & Fisheries joins the Lars Larson Show to tell us his plans on improving the federal policies and laws that so significantly affect America’s use and protection of our freshwater, our oceans, and our wildlife.

The post Ensuring Food Security: The Plan to Provide Irrigation for America’s Farmers appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
2

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
3

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
4

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
5

Over 220 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19