Enrollment Declines In Washington State’s Public Schools
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A report shows that enrollment at public schools in Washington state has declined by about 31,000 students compared to last year, mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The News Tribune reported that data from the office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction released Wednesday shows there was a 2.82% decrease in K-12 school enrollment this September compared to September 2019.
School officials say about a third of the decline, or more than 11,000 students, was because of parents not enrolling their kindergarten-age children or delaying their start in public school.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the enrollment decrease.