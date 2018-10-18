Encouraging Voter Turnout News

Multiple reports show a 50-year high in voter for the November midterm elections. It’s always encouraging to see reports like that and I certainly hope it holds true.

A University of Florida professor is originating this prediction. He tells NPR that turnout this year could be at a rate “that most people have never experienced in their lives for a midterm election.”

During most midterm election years, voter turnout is quite a bit lower than Presidential election years.

I’m certain that will still be the case this time around, but it seems like more people are looking at this election as much more important than midterms past.