Employee Shoots Suspected Robber

Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:27am

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A sporting goods employee that “feared for his life” shot a robbery suspect in the chest after he tried to use a hammer to smash glass to steal guns.

Officers said the suspect was warned several times to stop when the employee pulled out his concealed firearm and shot the suspect once.

The employee told police he feared for his life.

Police found the suspect lying on the floor at about 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was detained by store employees before emergency crews took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The employee was not injured during the robbery, police said.

