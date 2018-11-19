Elevator Plunge

Some Chicago tourists will have quite a story to tell when they get back home. They had just left the Signature Room on the 95th floor of the Hancock Tower. They got on an express elevator to ride down toward the lobby. The didn’t know a hoist cable had just broken. Because of that, the elevator PLUNGED all the way to the 11th floor before people on it heard a CLACK CLACK CLACK and then dust started to come into the elevator. They were okay…but had to wait for hours to be rescued. Thankfully there are more than one hoist cables per elevator car. The others managed to grab the elevator to keep it from plunging to the ground. The rescue crew had to hammer out a concrete wall in the garage area of the 11th floor to get them out.

lhttps://www.nydailynews.com/news/ny-news-elevator-skyscraper-20181118-story.html

Would you be okay if you jumped inside an elevator before it slammed into the ground? That’s a common belief (urban legend?) but see what they say at the link before about that strategy. We’ll also be talking about it on FMNEWS 101 at 6:29 and 8:29.

https://science.howstuffworks.com/science-vs-myth/everyday-myths/question730.htm