Elevated Levels Of E.coli Closes Vancouver Lake’s Swim Beach

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Lake’s swim beach is closed until further notice.
Clark County Public Health says the closure is due to elevated levels of E.coli in the water.
People who fish in the lake should take precautions to avoid contacting the water and should thoroughly clean all fish and equipment.
Information about E. coli
E. coli is a common kind of bacteria that lives in the intestines of animals and people. The presence of E. coli in Vancouver Lake water indicates that the water may contain bacteria found in animal or human feces. Some of these bacteria are capable of causing severe gastrointestinal illness.
Depending on the cause, people with gastrointestinal infections may experience fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea beginning several hours to several days or longer after exposure. Some infections may cause bloody diarrhea.
People who experience bloody diarrhea or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms should call their physician or other health care provider.