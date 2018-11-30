Elephant Dies At Oregon Zoo

Portland, Ore. — Hearts are heavy today at the Oregon Zoo over the loss of 6 year old elephant, Lily. She was the youngest of the elephant family and her death was unexpected. According to the zoo, she had the sudden onset of endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV), which is a rapidly progressing and often fatal disease in calves. The zoo sent the press release out to media today.

“I can’t imagine a more devastating loss for this zoo family and our community,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “Lily was the darling of the zoo. She was loved by everyone from her elephant family to the people who cared for her every day to her thousands of fans. Our staff did everything they could and fought to save her until the very end. Everyone is in mourning here. It is just heartbreaking.”

The zoo will be closed today and tonight for zoo lights but will reopen on Saturday.