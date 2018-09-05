Elena Maria Lopez – How Did You Become A Victim Of Immigration Fraud?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 5:29 PM

For years there have been stories, suspicion, and confusion when it comes to American citizens who marry someone from another country. While many of these marriages are between two loving, people who just want to be together, there have been some of these immigrant marriages called fake, sham or “green card” marriages. Lars talks with Elena Maria Lopez, someone who felt the sting of a fraudulent marriage and wants to help others from suffering the same pitfalls.

 

