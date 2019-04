Retired teacher Andrea McGrady reunites with Trailblazer Stunt team member Alyssa at Stephenson Elementary School. Alyssa went to school there.

The Portland Trail Blazers held a pep rally at the school with young fans to promote Friday’s Trail Blazers Game 3 battle in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs on the road at Oklahoma City. The Blazers currently hold a 2-0 series lead.