Elementary Music Class Needs Funding for Risers

Source: YouTube

A bunch of really talented kids in Gresham need your help. There are no music risers for the music department at Hall Elementary school. Those are the portable benches that singing groups and choirs use to stand on during performances. Teacher Katie Robinson says the music program is made up of a lot of really talented kids. You can hear our story here:

There’s a go fund me page set up to collect donations to buy some risers for the school. That link is here. Robinson says it’s not part of the budget at Hall Elementary this year, and rather than wait and cross her fingers that the music department gets more funding, she’s trying to raise enough to get them now.