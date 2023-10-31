Electricity Prices In Portland Jumping 17% In The New Year

Portland, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) has received approval for residential electricity cost increases of up to 17% starting in January 2024. The company posted the increases to its website. PGE website. The price changes, approved by the Oregon Public Utilities Commission, are outlined as follows:

Residential: 17.2% increase

Commercial: 15.9% increase

Industrial: 11.0% increase

PGE attributes these pricing adjustments to upgrades in their systems during a period of expansion within their service territory.

The company states that the impact of these price changes on each customer will be contingent on the amount of power used monthly and the specific customer category.

PGE emphasizes that the final approved rates might slightly differ and will be confirmed by December 2023.