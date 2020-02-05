Election Security in Oregon
Portland Ore – The director of Oregon’s elections division joined federal law enforcement officials to discuss election security and to protect voters from disinformation campaigns.
Elections Division Director Stephen Trout was joined by Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Renn Cannon, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Oregon.
They also spoke about the team formed in the wake of the 2016 elections that focuses on cyber attacks. The team is made up of officials from county, state and federal agencies.
An election symposium made up of county clerks, election officials, the private sector and candidates is scheduled for Wednesday night in Salem.