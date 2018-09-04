Election Meddling; We’re No Better Off In 2018…….Apparently

So it’s disconcerting to hear the U.S. is just as vulnerable to election meddling in 2018 as it was in 2016. It’s even more disconcerting to hear that assertion being made by an expert in the field of information security.

Alex Stamos is the former head of security for Facebook. Before that he worked as the CSO for Yahoo. Stamos recently told CNN that U.S. elections are at risk of becoming “the World Cup of information warfare.”

Facebook's former security chief: US elections are at risk of being the "World Cup of information warfare"

In his interview, Stamos said the U.S. is no better off now than it was during the 2016 election cycle. Stamos says election meddling efforts are ongoing and they’re likely intensifying.

Stamos left Facebook earlier this year, reportedly because he didn’t feel like the social media giant was being forthcoming enough about election meddling. Stamos didn’t think Facebook was being honest enough about how election hackers were abusing the platform.

Another revelation from Stamos’ chat with CNN;

It’s not just Russia trying to mess with U.S. elections. Stamos said there are dozens of other U.S. adversaries with cyber warfare capabilities.

Stamos says the U.S. has done very little to prepare for election attacks this year and in 2020. He’s calling on aggressive legislation to address the problem. He also wants the government to create a new cybersecurity agency dedicated to protecting US elections and voting infrastructure.