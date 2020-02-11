Elderly Man Loses $200K In Online-Dating Scam
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Officials are warning of online dating service scams after an Oregon man lost money believing he was entering a personal and business relationship with a person posing as a Florida woman.
The Statesman Journal reports the 80-year-old man was convinced to hand over $200,000 for what he believed to be an investment to bring a piece of art to a Florida art gallery, according to the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation.
Officials say the scammer stole a Florida woman’s identity and, over several months, developed a long-distance romantic relationship with the man.