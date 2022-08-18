Elderly Man First Human To Acquire Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The first human acquired case of a tick-borne disease has been found in Washington state.
A Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease from anaplasmosis.
He was working in brush in Mason County where he was likely bitten by the tick.
The bacteria is carried by the western blacklegged tick which is found in western Washington and the eastern slopes of the Cascades.
The bacteria can be treated with antibiotics and the man from Whatcom County is recovering.
If you’re working in brushy areas where the ticks live, you should take steps to avoid them contacting your skin.