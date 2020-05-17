Elderly Father Dies After Neighbor Helps Him Escape House Fire
Marion county, Ore. – An elderly man has died after a neighbor helped him escaped an early morning house fire in Marion County. It happened Sunday on Silver Falls Highway about 11 miles east of Salem. There was significant damage to the two-story home. Six different fire crews responded to help including rescue teams from the Aumsville Rural Fire Protection, Marion County, Turner, Stayton, Sublimity, and Jefferson. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, a woman and her elderly father. The woman escaped with minor injuries. The elderly man also escaped thanks to help from a neighbor, but he died on the way to the hospital. Investigators say the fire was accidental. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Sgt. Jeremy Landers of the Marion County Sheriff’s office.