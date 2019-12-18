Eighteen People Arrested After Two Search Warrants Served
courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Community complaints spurred a large Drug bust in East Portland earlier this week. A total of twenty-four people were detained, and eighteen of those were arrested after two search warrants were served.
Some of the items found were twenty eight grams of Meth and nineteen grams of Heroin. Charges ranged from frequenting a drug house to possession and delivery of a controlled substance.
Investigators are still reviewing the evidence.
Anyone who has information about the cases is asked to call police at 503.823.4800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 503.823.4357.