Effort Underway to Get Local Vets Some Bikes

A hand-made titanium mountain bike was stolen at the Vancouver VA Recovery House in May from Marine Corps combat veteran Javier Romo. Fellow Marine

Cameron Carr says the bike was really important to Romo and he spent a lot of hours working on it. That helped him in his recovery effort. Vets at the Recovery Center are suffering from things like PTSD, TBI, toxic exposure, and substance abuse. Carr decided to start a Go Fund Me to get a new bike for Javier, and to accept donations of bicycles and helmets. So far they‘ve gotten enough to get Javier and five others a bicycle. You can hear more here:

To donate to the campaign click here.