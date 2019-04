Yay or Nay?

Twelve companies have thrown their hats in the ring hoping to pick up contracts to bring their scooters here. Bird and Lime were part of the pilot project that ended in November. There were mixed reviews about the pilot project. This time around, 2,500 E-scooters will be available citywide initially and then cap out at about Nine thousand in January. Are you glad they’re back?

