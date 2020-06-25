      Weather Alert

Edmonds School Board Ends Campus Police Officer Contracts

Jun 25, 2020 @ 11:38am

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – A school district in Washington state has cut ties with local police departments and is ending contracts with resource officers at high schools amid the national outcry over racial injustice against Black people.

The Edmonds School Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday to end contracts with the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments after weeks of debate with residents and students.

Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High School will no longer have on-campus officers.

The board is also expected to decide on its contract with the Snohomish County sheriff’s office in August.

The department provides a resource officer for Lynnwood High School.

