Eddie Tried to Pull Citizen’s Arrest After Seeing Hit & Run

Eddie was driving in Nashville, Tennessee when the two cars in front of him collided and the car that hit the other one took off.

He witnessed the hit and run in action. Rather than stopping, he yelled at the victim of the hit and run to see if he was ok. The victim said they were and Eddie decided to follow the car that took off to see if he could catch them. The car was speeding and dodging in and out of cars, so after about 30 seconds of following, Eddie gave up. Then the victim of the hit and run sped past him trying to catch the car that hit them. So Eddie let them handle things from there.

Despite being semi-involved, Eddie says he’s not sure how things ended but it was definitely scary.