Economic Recovery Slow To Come To Oregon

Jun 11, 2020 @ 11:45am

PORTLAND, Ore.–State Economist Josh Lehner  spoke before the Westside Economic Alliance today. He believes we can expect to see a spike in unemployment next week from today’s 14%.  By the week of June 22nd a gradual turnaround should begin.  “With COVID-19 we went off a  financial cliff overnight.”

Lehner says,”It will take several years to be what we call normal.  The reopening of Multnomah County for Phase 1 will help .” he comments further the worst is over.

