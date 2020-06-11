Economic Recovery Slow To Come To Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore.–State Economist Josh Lehner spoke before the Westside Economic Alliance today. He believes we can expect to see a spike in unemployment next week from today’s 14%. By the week of June 22nd a gradual turnaround should begin. “With COVID-19 we went off a financial cliff overnight.”
Lehner says,”It will take several years to be what we call normal. The reopening of Multnomah County for Phase 1 will help .” he comments further the worst is over.