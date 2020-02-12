Ecola State Park Still Closed
This past Sunday Park rangers safely escorted all visitors out of the park, after a slide damaged the road entering the park, waterlines were also damaged, leaving them with no potable water. The park was closed.
Then yesterday Park rangers discovered that a 100-foot section of the Crescent Beach Trail had slid over a cliff.
Ben Cox, park manager, tells KXL that trail will be closed for a long time. Visitors may still access the park’s Indian Beach Day-use Area via the Tillamook Head Trail, but must plan for a round trip trek. The park remains closed south of Indian Beach.
Visitors are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks like Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Rec Site.